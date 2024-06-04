Documentary Creator Discusses The Rock’s Involvement In “Who Killed WCW?”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new documentary series titled "Who Killed WCW?" is set to premiere on VICE on Tuesday, June 4th at 10 pm. The series, produced by the team behind "Dark Side of the Ring" in collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's production company, Seven Bucks Productions, promises a fresh perspective on the rise and fall of World Championship Wrestling.

Evan Husney, co-creator of "Dark Side of the Ring," spoke about the origins of the project. Initially intended to cover just the final years of WCW, the idea quickly grew into a full-fledged series. The collaboration with Seven Bucks Productions came about organically, building on their previous work with VICE on "Tales from the Territories."

"We just got so excited with this idea that we're like, wait, maybe this could be its own series for television," Husney said. "Seven Bucks was all on board, VICE was all on board and then we were off to the races."

While The Rock never wrestled for WCW, his passion for the project led him to participate in a filmed interview. "It was nothing we really planned on," Husney admitted. "But as we started sending him cuts of the episodes, he was so enthusiastic about them and he loved that first episode, and he's like, I wanna sit down for this."

Husney emphasized the importance of offering an unbiased perspective, distinct from WWE's take on the "Monday Night Wars." "The whole point was to not go the WWE framework because, you know, victors rewrite history," he explained. "We needed somebody to speak enthusiastically about the good days of WCW, and nobody involved with WCW these days is gonna speak enthusiastically about it."

The Rock's role extends beyond personal anecdotes. Husney sees him as a key figure in bridging the gap between the two wrestling giants: "We needed a hype man. We needed somebody to put all this over and to talk about when it was good, how great it was and there's nobody better than The Rock to really do that."

"Who Killed WCW?" promises a comprehensive exploration of WCW's story, offering fans a chance to revisit the company's highs and lows without bias.