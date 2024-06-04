WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Marc Mero Reveals Backstage Heat Over Guaranteed Contract in 1996 WWE

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

Marc Mero Reveals Backstage Heat Over Guaranteed Contract in 1996 WWE

In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Marc Mero, a former WWE Superstar, shed light on the resentment he faced from the locker room upon signing with the company in 1996. The controversy stemmed from his groundbreaking guaranteed contract, a first for the company at the time.

"I was the first one on a guaranteed contract with WWE," Mero explained, "so I get paid the same no matter what." He elaborated on the financial details, revealing, "It was 350 [thousand dollars a year], and a signing bonus, and every year it went up 50 grand. Yeah it was incredible, it broke the glass ceiling so to speak..."

However, the financial security came with a social cost. Mero continued, "So what really hurt me (with the other wrestlers) is when I'm off for 8 months with my ACL surgery I'm getting paid this big money every week and I got a huge signing bonus, and it just ruffled a lot of feathers when I came to WWE."

The resentment reportedly affected Mero's in-ring performance. "We weren't very well liked," he admitted, "and I could see how it would translate into the ring too where guys didn't want to do a lot of stuff that I wanted to do, or did not perform, and there were some people who would even make a mockery of working with me, who would do things that were really hurtful in the ring that made me look really bad."

Despite the challenges, Mero maintained a professional approach. "But you look back and you just roll with it," he concluded.

Mero's guaranteed contract paved the way for similar deals for other wrestlers, but his own WWE run ultimately proved uneventful. His final match for the company took place in December 1998, and his contract expired in 1999.


Tags: #wwe #marc mero

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87805/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π