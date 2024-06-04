AEW President Tony Khan Open to Bringing Motor City Machine Guns Back to the Fold

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The legendary tag team Motor City Machine Guns, comprised of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, recently concluded their tenure with TNA Wrestling. With their free agency status, rumors have swirled regarding a potential move to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

While speaking to SHAK Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the possibility of Shelley and Sabin joining the promotion.

"I can't say that for sure," Khan admitted. "But I thought they were excellent here in 2022, when they appeared at All Out. That worked out really well, they were tremendous and they added a lot to the card. I loved having them here."

Khan elaborated on the team's previous appearance, originally intended for another tag team.

"Originally, that spot was intended for The Briscoes," Khan explained. "I was not able to use The Briscoes, I was not permitted to use The Briscoes in that situation. I think it would have been great, but Motor City Machine Guns came in and really helped us at that time, being a part of the show when there was a spot that was intended for another great tag team, in my opinion maybe the greatest tag team ever, The Briscoes. You needed somebody really strong, somebody very good to come in and help us, and that's where the Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out ‘22, and I would love to have them back here any time. I think they're both great."

With Khan's enthusiasm and the reported negotiations, fans may see the Motor City Machine Guns back in action for AEW soon.