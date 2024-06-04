WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Crowns Damian Priest "One of the Biggest Stars" In WWE

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

In a recent interview, WWE legend Kevin Nash praised Damian Priest's reign as World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. Nash said Priest has "really stepped up" in the role.

He highlighted how Priest held his own against the imposing Drew McIntyre. Nash believes Priest's star quality made him seem even bigger than he is, and that he looked completely at ease as champion. "He just looked like a star," Nash emphasized, "like he should have that belt."

Nash concluded by stating that if Priest continues to connect with the audience, his potential is limitless. He considers Priest to be "one of the biggest stars they have right now."

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #kevin nash #damian priest

