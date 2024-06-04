Kevin Nash Crowns Damian Priest "One of the Biggest Stars" In WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent interview, WWE legend Kevin Nash praised Damian Priest's reign as World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. Nash said Priest has "really stepped up" in the role.

He highlighted how Priest held his own against the imposing Drew McIntyre. Nash believes Priest's star quality made him seem even bigger than he is, and that he looked completely at ease as champion. "He just looked like a star," Nash emphasized, "like he should have that belt."

Nash concluded by stating that if Priest continues to connect with the audience, his potential is limitless. He considers Priest to be "one of the biggest stars they have right now."