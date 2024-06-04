WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Confirmation on Four Departures from AEW

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 04, 2024

Confirmation on Four Departures from AEW

It has now been confirmed that four prominent names are no longer part of AEW.

As previously reported, Mark Henry and Jake Hager announced their decisions to let their AEW contracts expire, opting not to renew with the company. Today, Henry and Hager have officially been removed from the AEW roster page, along with Arn Anderson and Paige VanZant.

2024 was anticipated to be a significant year for wrestling free agency, and these departures only add to the excitement. Henry has already made an appearance in MLW and is set to appear for them again in the future.

AEW President Tony Khan Discusses Ricky Starks' Current Status with the Company

Earlier this month, Ricky Starks told WhatCulture.com that he doesn’t know why he’s not on AEW television and mentioned that thi [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Jun 03, 2024 05:08PM


Tags: #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87799/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π