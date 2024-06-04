Confirmation on Four Departures from AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It has now been confirmed that four prominent names are no longer part of AEW.

As previously reported, Mark Henry and Jake Hager announced their decisions to let their AEW contracts expire, opting not to renew with the company. Today, Henry and Hager have officially been removed from the AEW roster page, along with Arn Anderson and Paige VanZant.

2024 was anticipated to be a significant year for wrestling free agency, and these departures only add to the excitement. Henry has already made an appearance in MLW and is set to appear for them again in the future.