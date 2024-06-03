AJ Francis Backstage at WWE Raw in Houston, Predicts Future Return to the Company

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Francis is setting his sights on gold in TNA Wrestling.

However, his stay in TNA might not be permanent.

During a recent appearance on the “Casual Conversations with The Classic” podcast, the TNA Wrestling star and First Class member discussed his ongoing relationship with WWE and his expectations for a future return.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Francis affirmed when asked if his last WWE run, where he worked alongside friends like the late Bray Wyatt, was worthwhile. “The second run was worth it, and I’m telling you now, it’s probably not gonna be the last run.”

Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE, further elaborated, sharing that he was backstage at the recent WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on March 11, 2024.

“I have a good relationship with the people at WWE,” he revealed. “I was backstage when they were in Houston just because I happened to be in town with Bun B. Bun wanted to come to the show, but he was booked. Then he ended up coming with me to TNA, and that was really cool.”

AJ Francis is set to challenge Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship on this Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.