TNA Announces August Return to Tampa, Florida

TNA Wrestling is making its way back to Tampa Bay, Florida!

This morning, the promotion announced via press release that it will host a two-night event at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa on August 2nd and 3rd. Fans eager to attend can find full details, including ticket purchase information, below.

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to Tampa, Florida on Friday & Saturday, August 2-3, for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling at the Florida State Fairgrounds (Entry: US Hwy 301 N).

Both shows will be filmed for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs at 8pm EST every Thursday night on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada.

Tickets for both Tampa shows will go on-sale at 10am ET on Saturday, June 8, at TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Tampa, including Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Tampa shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

The upcoming shows in Tampa mark the first TNA shows in Tampa in 11 years.