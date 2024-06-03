Elias Believed He Could Have Excelled as 'Monday Night Messiah,' Claims WWE Handed It to Seth Rollins

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Seth Rollins had a memorable run as "The Monday Night Messiah" in 2020, teaming up with the Authors of Pain. Interestingly, former WWE star Elias claims he was the one who came up with the gimmick.

Speaking with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Elias shared his thoughts on developing different characters, mentioning he believed he could have been "incredible" as the "Monday Night Messiah."

"I was always coming up with different characters, ways to evolve Elias into the next thing. There was a character that I really thought could have been incredible myself; it was the Monday Night Messiah.

"And if you realize, Seth Rollins and AOP ended up – for lack of better terms, they just gave it to those guys."

Elias stressed that he had no ill feelings toward Rollins but believed he had a "real vision" for the character.

"I had a real vision of me being the Pied Piper of Monday Night Raw and controlling people, with kind of a cult-like leader," Elias said. "The biblical themes and things like that, I always love that Messiah stuff."

Elias continued, noting that he had many pitches, and sometimes the ideas went to talent that the company wanted to invest in.

"There are guys that just are getting paid more or getting put more in a spotlight, and they might want to put the resources into those guys," he said. "It’s no discredit to Seth; the guy’s absolutely incredible. But this is how the system works, you know what I mean? That’s the risk you take with giving these ideas."

Elias concluded by acknowledging that this was how the business operated and that he understood the risks involved.