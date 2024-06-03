WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dana White Says WWE is “Using Some UFC People"

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 03, 2024

Dana White hasn’t learned anything from WWE since the UFC merged with the industry leader in sports entertainment under the TKO Group umbrella.

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, June 1, 2024, the UFC President was asked if he has learned anything from working with WWE since the merger.

“It’s very separate, I haven’t worked with them at all,” White stated. “I do what I do and they do what they do.”

White added, “They’re using some of the people from my team to help them in different areas business-wise, but as far as putting on live events, WWE is very good at what they do and we’re very good at what we do, and that’s about as far as it goes with me.”

Check out the complete UFC 302 post-fight press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.


Tags: #wwe #ufc #dana white #tko

