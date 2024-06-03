WWE Legends Mark Henry and Teddy Long Shock Fans with Surprise Appearances at MLW Battle Riot VI

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 03, 2024

Some surprises took place at the MLW Battle Riot VI show on Saturday night.

As we reported before the event at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, several notable figures attended, including WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former TNA Wrestling Producer David Sahadi.

Fightful Select also mentioned that “additional surprises” were anticipated at the show.

Indeed, there were.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mark Henry, who recently became a free agent after his AEW contract expired, made a surprise appearance, along with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long.

Teddy Long and Mark Henry in MLW for Ritual Combat? Holy shit #MLW pic.twitter.com/xaYxtymvR8 — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 2, 2024