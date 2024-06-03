WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Legends Mark Henry and Teddy Long Shock Fans with Surprise Appearances at MLW Battle Riot VI

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 03, 2024

WWE Legends Mark Henry and Teddy Long Shock Fans with Surprise Appearances at MLW Battle Riot VI

Some surprises took place at the MLW Battle Riot VI show on Saturday night.

As we reported before the event at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, several notable figures attended, including WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former TNA Wrestling Producer David Sahadi.

Fightful Select also mentioned that “additional surprises” were anticipated at the show.

Indeed, there were.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mark Henry, who recently became a free agent after his AEW contract expired, made a surprise appearance, along with fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long.

Check out the coverage of their surprise appearances at the show below.


Tags: #mlw #battle riot #mark henry #teddy long

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87785/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π