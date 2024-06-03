Jim Cornette on Nia Jax: "She's like if you put Sable's Brain into a Sperm Whale"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jim Cornette was in a salty mood on this week’s postponed edition of “The Jim Cornette Experience.”



Due to the power outages in Kentucky, Jim watched both WWE King and Queen of the Ring & AEW Double or Nothing back to back.



While he has been vocal about his displeasure of Nia Jax, dubbing her “Refrigerator Jax”, Jim didn’t mince words when reacting to her Bonzai Drop on Lyra Valkyria.



“Here’s what I wrote, in capital letters by the way,



THE FAT F***ING CARELESS DANGEROUS B**CH JUST LANDED ALL OF THE WEIGHT OF HER GIANT A** ON THIS GIRL’S STOMACH!



F**K THIS D**CHEBAG, SOMEBODY NEEDS TO BEAT HER A**!”



Jim then goes onto explain his rationale behind his immediate reaction to the move, and why Yokozuna occasionally did this to wrestlers he was mad at.



WORTH A LISTEN!



He went onto say,



“And then she did a promo after that!



It’s like they put Sable’s brain inside a sperm whale!”



Did Jim go too far?