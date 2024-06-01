WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files Trademarks for Multiple Current Champions' Names

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 01, 2024

On Friday, May 31, 2024, WWE took steps to secure trademarks for two new tag-team names: “Awesome Truth” and “A-Town Down Under.” These names belong to the current tag-team champions on Raw and SmackDown. "Awesome Truth" is the duo of R-Truth and The Miz, while "A-Town Down Under" features Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The official trademark descriptions for these filings are as follows:

Mark For: A-TOWN DOWN UNDER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Mark For: AWESOME TRUTH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.


