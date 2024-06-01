AEW's Chris Jericho and Legendary Former Skid Row Frotnman Sebastian Bach Renew their Rivalry

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The war of words continues.



The legendary original lead singer for rock and roll band Skid Row has been calling out Fozzy frontman and pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho for his singing skills, or as he sees it, lack thereof.



Since 2020, Bach and Jericho have been trading insults in the media, with Bach taking Jericho to task for using pre-recorded tracks while singing at Fozzy concerts.



This led to Jericho challenging Bach to a “sing-off.”



During a recent interview with Metal Hammer Magazine, the original Skid Row lead singer was asked about Jericho’s “sing-off” challenge.



“The better question would be, will he do a wrestle-off with Sebastian Bach,” he said. “Because I’m as much of a wrestler as he is a singer.”



For those not aware, Bach left Skid Row in 1996 - 29 years ago, after having fronted the band for 8 years. The band has had a bit of a revolving door at singer since Bach left including the now deceased Johnny Sollinger, a brief underwelming and depressing run with the guy from Dragonforce who didn't fit in, and a great run with Erik Gronwall where they released a new album that broke in to the top 10 in 10 countries. Gronwall has left the band for health reasons - He's in his 30's but has battled cancer in the past, with Lizzy Hale of Halestorm serving as the band's vocalist for scheduled shows. Bach has been trying to convince people that he could return to Skid Row. But, Dave "Snake" Sabo has said he has no interest in "Baz" returning.