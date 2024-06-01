WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho’s AEW Rampage Commentary Replacement Announced

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 01, 2024

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard is set to become more prominent in his AEW commentary role.

During this week’s AEW Rampage, longest-reigning AEW Champion Chris Jericho announced he will focus more on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, appearing in three to five segments.

As a result, Jericho, a longtime AEW Rampage commentator, has stepped down from the commentary team.

F4WOnline.com's Pat Laprade reports that Menard, with AEW since August 2021, will officially replace Jericho on AEW Rampage.


