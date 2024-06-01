Chris Jericho’s AEW Rampage Commentary Replacement Announced

“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard is set to become more prominent in his AEW commentary role.
During this week’s AEW Rampage, longest-reigning AEW Champion Chris Jericho announced he will focus more on AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, appearing in three to five segments.
As a result, Jericho, a longtime AEW Rampage commentator, has stepped down from the commentary team.
F4WOnline.com's Pat Laprade reports that Menard, with AEW since August 2021, will officially replace Jericho on AEW Rampage.
Following this @WONF4W report, I can confirm that “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard is officially replacing Chris Jericho on Rampage’s commentary team from now on. Menard has been with AEW since August 2021. https://t.co/nZWWY2R7uB— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) June 1, 2024
#TheLearningTree and FTW Champion Chris Jericho, gives an update after last week's unprovoked attack!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2024
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@IamJericho | @TheCazXL | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/Zfpdcep9J4
