WWE Website Hacked - "A Massacre Is Coming"

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Jun 01, 2024

The enigmatic online hackings linked to the recurring QR code glitches on WWE programming persist.

On Saturday morning, the official WWE website (WWE.com) was "hacked" and drastically altered.

The front page, featuring the images shown above and below, was headlined with the word "hello." accompanied by the following message:

hello.

I’d like to tell you a story.
A story about value.
We often equate value with utilization.
That is not the case.
If a piece of currency is crumpled, ignored, and tossed to the side, does it lose its value?
Of course not.
It is simply in the hands of the ignorant.

We often devalue ourselves as a result of the ignorance of those around us.
Their words define us.

I have been guilty of this myself.

I have let the expectations of others determine my self worth.
But once I realized my calling, the words of the naysayers began to fall on deaf ears.

I am nobody.
I am all of us.

When you free yourself from the preconceived ideas of others…from the LIES…you become
liberated.

I accepted my calling. Only then was I able to set the others free.

We followed the Words of the Red and now we see.

I offer you one last chance at redemption.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

The cave can no longer exist.

We are going to burn it to the ground.

A massacre is coming.

Tags: #wwe #uncle howdy

