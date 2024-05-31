Speculation Swirls Around Main Event for AEW All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the May 29th, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay emerged victorious in a sudden death Casino Gauntlet match, earning himself a shot at Swerve Strickland for the world title at the 2024 AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event.

There was initial speculation that Ospreay would compete for the AEW world title at the 2024 All In PPV event. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com suggested that Ospreay might lose at Forbidden Door but go on to win the Owen Hart memorial tournament, securing a rematch at All In. Meltzer commented,

“I do know there are people who are there who expect Ospreay vs. Strickland as the main event at Wembley. But to me, there are many moving parts (plus injuries) and they are not knocking them dead with who is on top, especially compared to who was in the past, and that also should be a consideration.”

Meltzer also entertained the possibility of Ospreay winning at Forbidden Door and then defending the world title against MJF at All In. Reports indicate that Adam Cole is not close to being cleared, and the angle between Cole and MJF at Double or Nothing was designed to temporarily conclude their feud.