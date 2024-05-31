WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Albany, N.Y.

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 31, 2024

SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Albany, N.Y.

Wrestle Votes has released some spoiler information ahead of tonight’s post-King And Queen Of The Ring WWE SmackDown episode.

According to the report, tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York will feature the in-ring tag-team debut of the team formerly known as The Guerrillas of Destiny.

The Bloodline duo of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are scheduled to face off against The Street Profits duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on tonight’s show.

Previously announced for this evening’s show is the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Coronation of Nia Jax, as well as an appearance by WWE Universal Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

WWE Adopts New Strategy for Marketing Live Events

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “There has been a change in philosophy in WWE regarding purchasing tel [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 31, 2024 05:44PM

Source: @WrestleVotes
Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87765/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π