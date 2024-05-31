SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Albany, N.Y.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Wrestle Votes has released some spoiler information ahead of tonight’s post-King And Queen Of The Ring WWE SmackDown episode.

According to the report, tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York will feature the in-ring tag-team debut of the team formerly known as The Guerrillas of Destiny.

The Bloodline duo of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are scheduled to face off against The Street Profits duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on tonight’s show.

Previously announced for this evening’s show is the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Coronation of Nia Jax, as well as an appearance by WWE Universal Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.