Key Executives Leave TNA Wrestling Amid Significant Cuts This Week

TNA Wrestling reportedly made several cuts on Thursday.

PWInsider reports that there were “a number of departures as part of cutbacks made by Anthem management.”

Dave Sahadi, who held the post of Creative Director for TNA Wrestling, is now gone from the promotion. He directed TNA broadcasts for 18 years under prior ownerships and was a Creative Director for WWE before that.

RD Evans, who was considered head of creative and also a Producer, has also left. According to one key source, Evans’ working relationship with the company had become strained in recent weeks, with him coming off as “obviously increasingly frustrated.”

The common belief is that Evans decided to part ways with the company, although some within TNA are describing it as a “mutual decision.” Evans’ departure occurred before the TNA cuts on Thursday and was a separate situation altogether.

Additionally, multiple departures from the live events division took place in what is being described as “restructuring.” The company is working on who will oversee that aspect in the future, as they have not yet locked in plans past the summer.

As of Friday morning, no location or venue has been set for the annual TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

There may have been additional departures, but it is believed that no talents were included in this latest round of cuts.