Jeff Hardy’s AEW Contract Set to Expire Soon, Matt Hardy Provides Update

An update on Jeff Hardy's AEW contract status has emerged.

On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy provided insights about his brother’s contract. Matt believes Jeff's contract with AEW is set to expire around "mid-June or so."

Jeff Hardy, 46, hasn't wrestled since February 16 due to a broken nose from an AEW Rampage match with Sammy Guevara. Although medically cleared, he has been waiting for the call to return.

“He’s been cleared. He’s just sitting at home waiting on the call,” Matt said. “He’s not someone who really gets out and makes things happen — he just kind of waits on someone to call him.”

Matt added, “He’s got until like mid-June or so, I think. And then his deal’s up. So I guess we’ll see if he ends up re-signing or not. Who knows?”

Regarding Jeff’s time off, Matt mentioned, “He’s very happy to be home. But I do know it’s important to him to finish up his career on a high note. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”