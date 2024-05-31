WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Lineup for TNA's Special 20-Year Anniversary Episode of iMPACT on June 6

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 31, 2024

Matches have been announced for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV.

During this week’s show, the commentary team detailed the advertised lineup for next Thursday’s show on June 6, as the road to TNA Against All Odds 2024 continues.

The June 6 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of iMPACT, featuring two major title bouts. Jordynne Grace will defend the Knockouts title against Allysin Kay, and Laredo Kid will face AJ Francis for the Digital Media title.

Additionally, Gisele Shaw is set to return, and there will be a match between Speedball Mountain and the team of Mustafa Ali & Champagne Singh, as well as a bout featuring Kon against Jake Something.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

