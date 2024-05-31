WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Collision

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 31, 2024

SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Collision for Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Johnny TV.

- The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defeated KM, Danny Gee, and Danny Rose.

- FTR, interviewed by Tony Schiavone, stated that despite their loss at Double or Nothing, they aren’t finished. They promised that they, along with Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, would return and take down the Elite.

- Roderick Strong defeated Lio Rush.

- AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay defeated Kyle O’Reilly.

- Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Work Horsemen.

- Thunder Rosa defeated Reina Dorada from CMLL.

- Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty defeated the West Coast Wrecking Crew.

David “Gangrel” Heath Reveals How His Surprise AEW Double or Nothing Appearance Was Planned

How did David "Gangrel" Heath's surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 come together? The folks at SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 31, 2024 07:16AM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87756/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π