SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Collision

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped matches after this week’s episode of Collision for Thursday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Johnny TV.

- The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defeated KM, Danny Gee, and Danny Rose.

- FTR, interviewed by Tony Schiavone, stated that despite their loss at Double or Nothing, they aren’t finished. They promised that they, along with Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, would return and take down the Elite.

- Roderick Strong defeated Lio Rush.

- AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay defeated Kyle O’Reilly.

- Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Work Horsemen.

- Thunder Rosa defeated Reina Dorada from CMLL.

- Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty defeated the West Coast Wrecking Crew.