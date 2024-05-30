Marty Jannetty Gets Married

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Well, "The Rocker" Marty Jannetty is off the market! At least, it appears.



Marty Jannetty, aged 64, appears to have tied the knot. Brutus Beefcake's wife Missy served as the Ordained Minister for the ceremony.







Marty's bride is heard as being named Addie in the clip. We don't know much about her history.

