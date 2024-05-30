WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Marty Jannetty Gets Married

Posted By: James Walsh on May 30, 2024

Marty Jannetty Gets Married

Well, "The Rocker" Marty Jannetty is off the market! At least, it appears.

Marty Jannetty, aged 64, appears to have tied the knot. Brutus Beefcake's wife Missy served as the Ordained Minister for the ceremony. 




Marty's bride is heard as being named Addie in the clip. We don't know much about her history. 

Some of the answers are expected to come from Missy Beefcake's podcast which is set to premiere on YouTube soon. You can watch that below. 

 

 

 

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #marty jannetty #brutus beefcake #missy beefcake #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87752/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π