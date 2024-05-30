Missy Hyatt Opens Up About Dating Jim Ross

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Missy Hyatt recently disclosed that she dated Jim Ross a couple of years after his wife passed away.

Jan Ross tragically died in 2017 from a traumatic brain injury. She was on her Vespa heading to a local gym in Norman, OK, when a car hit her. Unfortunately, she wasn't wearing her helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures, leading to her passing a few days later. Jim Ross has been open about the profound impact of losing Jan and continues to honor her memory after their long, happy marriage.

During her appearance on Cafe de René, Hyatt was asked if she would consider spending a night with Ross and if she would give him a chance to "rock it up." This prompted her to reveal that they dated in 2019. She didn't specify how long the relationship lasted.

"Honestly, me and Jim dated for a couple of years, about two years after his wife passed away, we dated for about two years. So, yeah, I've rocked his world. He's rocked my world," Hyatt said.

Hyatt and Ross previously co-hosted a UWF show. In her 2001 book, she paid tribute to him, thanking him for being by her side and considering him a mentor.