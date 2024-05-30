WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Rise for Newsworthy 5/28 Episode

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

The viewership numbers for this week’s WWE NXT episode are in.

According to Programming Insider, the Tuesday, May 28, 2024, episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, broadcast from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, drew 703,000 viewers.

This marks a significant increase from last week’s show on May 21, which averaged 654,000 viewers. The previous week, May 14, recorded 567,000 viewers, making this a continuous rise in viewership.

Additionally, the May 28 episode garnered a 0.24 rating in the key 18-to-49-year-old demographic, up from the 0.17 rating in the same demo for the May 21 episode.

This week's WWE NXT featured hip-hop sensation Sexxy Red unveiling the new NXT Women’s North American Championship, along with surprise appearances by former AEW/ROH star “All Ego” Ethan Page and current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Janel Grant Pauses Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon and WWE at Justice Department's Request

Janel Grant has agreed to pause her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. Ann Callis, the attorney representing Grant, [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 30, 2024 02:21PM

Source: programminginsider.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ratings

