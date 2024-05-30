WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Rise for Newsworthy 5/28 Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

The viewership numbers for this week’s WWE NXT episode are in.

According to Programming Insider, the Tuesday, May 28, 2024, episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, broadcast from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, drew 703,000 viewers.

This marks a significant increase from last week’s show on May 21, which averaged 654,000 viewers. The previous week, May 14, recorded 567,000 viewers, making this a continuous rise in viewership.

Additionally, the May 28 episode garnered a 0.24 rating in the key 18-to-49-year-old demographic, up from the 0.17 rating in the same demo for the May 21 episode.

This week's WWE NXT featured hip-hop sensation Sexxy Red unveiling the new NXT Women’s North American Championship, along with surprise appearances by former AEW/ROH star “All Ego” Ethan Page and current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.