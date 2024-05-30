Watch: Rhea Ripley Gets New Arm Tattoo at WrestleMania XL Weekend

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this past April, Rhea Ripley decided to get a new tattoo, which was captured on film for a WWE digital series.

On Thursday, WWE released the latest episode of their digital series, “WWE Tattooed,” showcasing The Judgment Day leader and former WWE Women’s World Champion as she gets the new ink on her arm.

"'Mami' got new ink in front of WWE fans at Tattoo Alley inside WWE World during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia," the episode's description reads.

Check out the video footage of Rhea Ripley getting the new tattoo via the YouTube player embedded below.