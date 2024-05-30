WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Watch: Rhea Ripley Gets New Arm Tattoo at WrestleMania XL Weekend

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

During WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this past April, Rhea Ripley decided to get a new tattoo, which was captured on film for a WWE digital series.

On Thursday, WWE released the latest episode of their digital series, “WWE Tattooed,” showcasing The Judgment Day leader and former WWE Women’s World Champion as she gets the new ink on her arm.

"'Mami' got new ink in front of WWE fans at Tattoo Alley inside WWE World during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia," the episode's description reads.

Check out the video footage of Rhea Ripley getting the new tattoo via the YouTube player embedded below.


