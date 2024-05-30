Upcoming Schedule for A&E Biography: WWE Legends Episodes Revealed

PWInsider has revealed that A&E's Biography: WWE Legends series will continue airing new episodes throughout the summer, featuring both fresh content and director’s cuts of previous episodes. Here’s the upcoming schedule:
June 2: Ricky Steamboat
June 16: ECW: The Birth of Hardcore, Steve Austin – Director’s Cut
June 23: Rob Van Dam, Booker T – Director’s Cut
June 30: The Steiners, Lex Luger – Director’s Cut
July 14: Roddy Piper – Director’s Cut
July 21: Shawn Michaels – Director’s Cut
July 28: DX – Director’s Cut
⚡ Chad Gable’s WWE Contract Expires Next Week
Fightful Select reports that Chad Gable of Alpha Academy will see his WWE contract expire at the end of next week. As of Wednesday, no new [...]— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 30, 2024 01:59PM
