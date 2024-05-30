WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Upcoming Schedule for A&E Biography: WWE Legends Episodes Revealed

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

Upcoming Schedule for A&E Biography: WWE Legends Episodes Revealed

PWInsider has revealed that A&E's Biography: WWE Legends series will continue airing new episodes throughout the summer, featuring both fresh content and director’s cuts of previous episodes. Here’s the upcoming schedule:

June 2: Ricky Steamboat

June 16: ECW: The Birth of Hardcore, Steve Austin – Director’s Cut

June 23: Rob Van Dam, Booker T – Director’s Cut

June 30: The Steiners, Lex Luger – Director’s Cut

July 14: Roddy Piper – Director’s Cut

July 21: Shawn Michaels – Director’s Cut

July 28: DX – Director’s Cut

Source: PWInsider
