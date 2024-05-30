WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Discusses the Possibility of Expanding AEW Dynamite to Three Hours

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

In recent months, AEW has been experimenting with three-hour blocks of programming, including occasions where Rampage aired immediately after Dynamite or Collision. Speaking to CBSSports.com, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the possibility of expanding AEW Dynamite to a three-hour show.

"You want to keep Dynamite as strong as possible. You look at the history of what happened with the two-hour wrestling show when that show was expanded to three hours. It’s interesting right now per hour the most we get per hour for any of our TV shows is Dynamite. Either way, five-hour weekly programming is the absolute minimum."

Khan continued, "So in some ways, you would say, ‘That would be a very lucrative opportunity.’ I think it’s a very interesting conversation to have about how many nights a week you allocate to programming. Is five hours the best? Should we do six? I want to do at least five now. I’ve tasted blood and want more so I could easily be sold on doing more than five hours of programming..."

Tags: #aew #dynamite #tony khan

