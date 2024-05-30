Tony Khan Explains Preference for MGM Grand Over T-Mobile Arena

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW celebrated its fifth anniversary with its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Traditionally held in Las Vegas, this year's event marked a return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the first time since the inaugural 2019 event, with the 2022 and 2023 editions held at the T-Mobile Arena instead.

According to AEW President Tony Khan, this choice was intentional. "One thing that really meant a lot to me was looking back at the sentimentality of the five-year anniversary," Khan said on the Double or Nothing Media Call. "When we came out here originally, we ran MGM Grand Garden Arena. We've had some great events there, and we've gone to T-Mobile Arena, we've had some great events there. And I think T-Mobile's a great arena, a great venue. I think MGM Grand represents the very beginning of AEW. It's where we launched and it's where this whole thing began, so for the feeling of the event and going back to where we all began, I thought it was cool to go back to where it truly all started five years ago."

Khan added that he was excited to see people's reactions to how much the company has changed in the past five years, noting that several participants in the Anarchy In The Arena main event, such as The Young Bucks and Jack Perry, also competed at the first Double or Nothing event in 2019.