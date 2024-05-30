Update on Tony Khan's Views on AEW and WBD Media Rights Negotiations

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are negotiating media rights for AEW's TV programming.

Tony Khan has highlighted 2024 as a "really big year" due to the media renewal.

Khan praised WBD and their "most amazing relationship," emphasizing CEO David Zaslav's importance. Reports indicate Zaslav and TNT Sports’ Luis Silberwasser want AEW to stay on TNT and TBS. However, Khan is "disappointed" with the current offer.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated AEW sources claim Khan is not disappointed, but no agreement has been reached yet. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

"I was told he wasn’t disappointed at all, but at the same time what does ‘disappointed’ mean? I mean it’s just a word.

"You can say he hasn’t signed so it’s not the offer he wanted you can say well that’s disappointing. But the numbers I hear would not be numbers I would call disappointing.

"Nothing’s signed. The exclusivity period is coming up soon, so they can open it up and talk to other people.

"Is it going badly? I would not call it badly.

"People who kind of know are somewhat excited about it, but at the end of the day when the deal’s announced that will be the story."