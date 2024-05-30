WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Copeland Stripped of TNT Title; Qualifying Matches Set for Forbidden Door Participants

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

This week's AEW Dynamite delivered major news regarding the TNT Championship following Adam Copeland's injury at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

During the show, The Young Bucks announced that Copeland would be stripped of the title. While they attempted to award Jack Perry the championship, Christopher Daniels intervened, revealing that AEW President Tony Khan has appointed him as the new Interim AEW EVP.

Daniels then announced, on behalf of Khan, that qualifying matches will begin on AEW Rampage this Friday. These matches will determine the participants for a ladder match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, where a new TNT Champion will be crowned.

The Elite tried to attack Interim AEW EVP Daniels after his announcement, but The Acclaimed stepped in, forcing The Elite to back down as the segment concluded.


