Adam Copeland Stripped of TNT Title; Qualifying Matches Set for Forbidden Door Participants

This week's AEW Dynamite delivered major news regarding the TNT Championship following Adam Copeland's injury at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

During the show, The Young Bucks announced that Copeland would be stripped of the title. While they attempted to award Jack Perry the championship, Christopher Daniels intervened, revealing that AEW President Tony Khan has appointed him as the new Interim AEW EVP.

Daniels then announced, on behalf of Khan, that qualifying matches will begin on AEW Rampage this Friday. These matches will determine the participants for a ladder match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024, where a new TNT Champion will be crowned.

The Elite tried to attack Interim AEW EVP Daniels after his announcement, but The Acclaimed stepped in, forcing The Elite to back down as the segment concluded.