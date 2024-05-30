WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay to Defend International Title Against Kyle O'Reilly on Collision, More

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

AEW kicked off the promotional campaign for the arrival of Stephanie Vaquer, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion, and CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion, with a special video package on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Vaquer made a surprise appearance and confronted TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

It was also announced that Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship for the first time against Kyle O’Reilly on this Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision.

Trent Beretta joined The Don Callis Family on this week's AEW Dynamite. He executed a sneak attack on Orange Cassidy after "Freshly Squeezed" declined Callis's initial offer.


Tags: #aew #collision

