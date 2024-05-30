Will Ospreay to Defend International Title Against Kyle O'Reilly on Collision, More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 30, 2024

AEW kicked off the promotional campaign for the arrival of Stephanie Vaquer, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion, and CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion, with a special video package on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Vaquer made a surprise appearance and confronted TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

Here is an exclusive look at the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion & CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion Stephanie Vaquer!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@njpwglobal | @CMLL_OFICIAL | @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/l7yKekV9mR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024

It was also announced that Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship for the first time against Kyle O’Reilly on this Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision.

Trent Beretta joined The Don Callis Family on this week's AEW Dynamite. He executed a sneak attack on Orange Cassidy after "Freshly Squeezed" declined Callis's initial offer.