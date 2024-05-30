Will Ospreay to Defend International Title Against Kyle O'Reilly on Collision, More

AEW kicked off the promotional campaign for the arrival of Stephanie Vaquer, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion, and CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion, with a special video package on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Vaquer made a surprise appearance and confronted TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.
Here is an exclusive look at the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion & CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion Stephanie Vaquer!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@njpwglobal | @CMLL_OFICIAL | @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/l7yKekV9mR
Is #NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer calling her shot against #TBS Champion Mercedes Moné?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Steph_Vaquer | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/XIzmLS2s14
It was also announced that Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship for the first time against Kyle O’Reilly on this Saturday night's episode of AEW Collision.
Ho. Ly. S**t.#AEWCollision is gonna be a HAPPENING#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jgLqzbIAQ7— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 30, 2024
Trent Beretta joined The Don Callis Family on this week's AEW Dynamite. He executed a sneak attack on Orange Cassidy after "Freshly Squeezed" declined Callis's initial offer.
The newest member of The Don Callis Family is...— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @OrangeCassidy | @StokelyHathaway | @CallMeKrisStat pic.twitter.com/4oa4GUm9bT
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com