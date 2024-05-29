Will Ospreay Wants Scott D’Amore in AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay wants to keep working with former TNA President Scott D’Amore.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Ospreay praised D’Amore, reflecting on his experiences at TNA Wrestling events in late 2023 and early 2024. He admired how D’Amore ran the promotion during his tenure.

D’Amore's sudden departure from TNA came shortly after Ospreay's last appearance, amid reports that D’Amore's attempt to buy TNA led to disagreements with the current owner.

Ospreay expressed interest in seeing D’Amore join AEW. “I can’t tell you how much respect I have for Scott D’Amore,” Ospreay said. “If AEW could hire Scott D’Amore in any capacity, like running Ring of Honor, it would be amazing because of his passion for TNA and how he transformed that company.”

Ospreay also praised D’Amore for cultivating a roster that embodied TNA's spirit. “I saw Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, and others, and I thought, ‘Yeah man, that was TNA. That is TNA,’” Ospreay explained.