WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Will Ospreay Wants Scott D’Amore in AEW

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

Will Ospreay Wants Scott D’Amore in AEW

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay wants to keep working with former TNA President Scott D’Amore.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Ospreay praised D’Amore, reflecting on his experiences at TNA Wrestling events in late 2023 and early 2024. He admired how D’Amore ran the promotion during his tenure.

D’Amore's sudden departure from TNA came shortly after Ospreay's last appearance, amid reports that D’Amore's attempt to buy TNA led to disagreements with the current owner.

Ospreay expressed interest in seeing D’Amore join AEW. “I can’t tell you how much respect I have for Scott D’Amore,” Ospreay said. “If AEW could hire Scott D’Amore in any capacity, like running Ring of Honor, it would be amazing because of his passion for TNA and how he transformed that company.”

Ospreay also praised D’Amore for cultivating a roster that embodied TNA's spirit. “I saw Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, and others, and I thought, ‘Yeah man, that was TNA. That is TNA,’” Ospreay explained.


Tags: #aew #will ospreay #scott damore

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87737/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π