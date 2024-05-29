WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Konnan Criticizes AEW for Misusing Wardlow and Brian Cage

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

During a recent edition of his K100 podcast, former WWE and WCW talent Konnan discussed how AEW is utilizing talents such as Wardlow and Brian Cage. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on AEW “burying” wrestlers like Wardlow and Brian Cage:

"All they [AEW] do is bury him. Brian Cage is another one; all they do is bury him. They should’ve done something with LAX (Latin American Xchange) which they didn’t."

Konnan on Cage being very unselfish as a worker:

"He’s very unselfish, that’s a problem. … There’s guys like him, and The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, and there’s a lot of them, that they suffered through the indies, and they know what they went through… and I’m like: Bro, you guys need to be more selfish. When it’s your turn, it’s your turn to shine; it’s not the other guy’s turn, it’s your turn."

Wardlow has not appeared on AEW programming since March 13, when he lost to Samoa Joe in a match for the AEW World Title.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #wardlow #brian cage #konnan

