WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Collision Sees Drop in Viewership for May 25th Episode, Key Demo Remains Steady

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

AEW Collision Sees Drop in Viewership for May 25th Episode, Key Demo Remains Steady

The viewership numbers are in for the May 25th episode of AEW Collision on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode garnered 415,000 viewers and achieved a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This represents a decline from the May 18th episode, which had 523,000 viewers, though the key demo rating remained steady. The show aired on TBS instead of its usual spot on TNT due to the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

This episode served as the go-home show for AEW's annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view event held the following night. Top stars featured in action included Bryan Danielson, FTR, Willow Nightingale, Lucha Bros, and Kyle O’Reilly, with a special appearance by Hiroshi Tanahashi.

AEW Surprises Inside the NBA Crew with Custom Gifts

The beloved basketball show, Inside the NBA, featuring Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, rec [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 29, 2024 02:42PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87733/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π