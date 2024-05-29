AEW Collision Sees Drop in Viewership for May 25th Episode, Key Demo Remains Steady

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers are in for the May 25th episode of AEW Collision on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode garnered 415,000 viewers and achieved a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This represents a decline from the May 18th episode, which had 523,000 viewers, though the key demo rating remained steady. The show aired on TBS instead of its usual spot on TNT due to the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

This episode served as the go-home show for AEW's annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view event held the following night. Top stars featured in action included Bryan Danielson, FTR, Willow Nightingale, Lucha Bros, and Kyle O’Reilly, with a special appearance by Hiroshi Tanahashi.