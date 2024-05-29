WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Surprises Inside the NBA Crew with Custom Gifts

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

AEW Surprises Inside the NBA Crew with Custom Gifts

The beloved basketball show, Inside the NBA, featuring Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, received a special surprise from AEW. The crew was presented with custom AEW Championship belts, along with mini-championship belts designed to be worn as sneaker accessories.

This gesture highlights the ongoing connection between AEW and Shaq, who wrestled for AEW in 2020 alongside Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Chris Jericho Weighs In on Becky Lynch Potentially Leaving WWE for AEW

During an interview with TMZ.com, Chris Jericho commented on the possibility of Becky Lynch leaving WWE for AEW now that her contract is exp [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 29, 2024 10:02AM


Tags: #aew #nba #inside nba

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87732/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π