AEW Surprises Inside the NBA Crew with Custom Gifts

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 29, 2024

The beloved basketball show, Inside the NBA, featuring Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, received a special surprise from AEW. The crew was presented with custom AEW Championship belts, along with mini-championship belts designed to be worn as sneaker accessories.

This gesture highlights the ongoing connection between AEW and Shaq, who wrestled for AEW in 2020 alongside Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.