Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Lineup: Double or Nothing Fallout

All Elite Wrestling is set to air a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, following the explosive events of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Here's a sneak peek at the exciting lineup:
Casino Gauntlet Match for an AEW World Title Shot at Forbidden Door: Participants to be announced
IWGP World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley takes on Rocky Romero
Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch
Don Callis presents a contract to a mystery recipient
Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway reveal the motives behind their recent actions
TV Time with Chris Jericho
Mercedes Mone celebrates her championship victory
