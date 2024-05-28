WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Celebrates Double Guinness World Record Wins

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 28, 2024

The Rock, known as the People’s Champion in WWE, is now also a Guinness World Record holder.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock made a triumphant return to WWE, teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a major tag team match.

The next night, Cody Rhodes claimed the Undisputed WWE Championship, with The Rock playing a key role. During the chaotic match, The Rock clashed with John Cena and was chokeslammed by The Undertaker.

While The Rock's next WWE appearance is uncertain, he has plenty to celebrate. On social media, he announced breaking two Guinness World Records related to his TikTok account.

"Cool stuff setting a @GWR Most Followed Actor on TikTok

Most Followed American Man in the World

Not too bad for a pimply face kid with an afro who grew up to become famous only for wearing a fanny pack and raising an eyebrow

I’m always asked what’s the keyto having real power + influence in social media? Speak directly and shoot from the hip. Be real and be authentic. Be kind and be good to people. Share the lessons you’ve learned – good and bad. Laugh at yourself. Don’t get pulled into negative sludge and never contribute to toxicity. Laugh at yourself some more.

And always remember, the golden rule – It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. ~ dj ps.. and drink tequila #guinnessworldrecords"


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #guinness world record

