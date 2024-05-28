Becky Lynch Set to Take Hiatus After WWE Contract Expires

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

There have been significant developments regarding Becky Lynch and her future with WWE.

Yesterday, reports emerged that Lynch had not yet re-signed with WWE, with her contract set to expire on June 1st. Despite this, she competed on last night’s Raw in a women's world championship match, ultimately losing to Liv Morgan, who had taken the title from her at last Saturday’s King & Queen of the Ring event. PW Torch has now provided further insights.

According to PWTorch, Lynch will be taking a hiatus from WWE once her contract expires. Sources indicate that Lynch is not expected to join AEW. Instead, her time away might be due to needing a break from the demanding schedule or dissatisfaction with WWE’s contract offer. However, it is anticipated that Lynch will eventually return to WWE.

Becky Lynch has become one of WWE’s top superstars. She headlined WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey and has consistently featured in prominent WrestleMania matchups, including this year’s bout against Rhea Ripley on night one. The multi-time women's champion has previously expressed her desire to spend more time at home to focus on being a mom.