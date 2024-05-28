WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan Reportedly Disappointed with WBD Offer as Exclusive Negotiating Window Nears July End

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 28, 2024

Tony Khan Reportedly Disappointed with WBD Offer as Exclusive Negotiating Window Nears July End

Tony Khan has projected confidence about AEW’s TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), set to expire at the end of this year. However, sources say he feels let down by the current offer.

Although no new deal has been finalized, there’s an exclusivity window with WBD through the summer. If a deal is reached, an announcement is expected in the summer or fall. Khan recently expressed optimism about securing a new agreement.

WBD CEO David Zaslav and TNT Sports head Luis Silberwasser reportedly want to retain AEW’s five hours of weekly programming on TNT and TBS. Matt Belloni of Puck News noted, “The clock is ticking. I’m told the exclusive window closes in July, and AEW leader Tony Khan is said to be disappointed with the offer currently on the table.”

At the Double or Nothing presser, Khan stated, “I’m happy working for Mr. David Zaslav and I’m hoping we can do it for a long time.” If WBD doesn’t secure NBA rights, AEW might have more leverage for a better deal.

Adam Copeland Set for Surgery Following Tibia Fracture

There was a lot of concern for AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Malakai Black following their brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the A [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 28, 2024 12:04PM


Tags: #aew #tony khan #wbd #warner bros discovery

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87719/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π