Tony Khan Reportedly Disappointed with WBD Offer as Exclusive Negotiating Window Nears July End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan has projected confidence about AEW’s TV rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), set to expire at the end of this year. However, sources say he feels let down by the current offer.

Although no new deal has been finalized, there’s an exclusivity window with WBD through the summer. If a deal is reached, an announcement is expected in the summer or fall. Khan recently expressed optimism about securing a new agreement.

WBD CEO David Zaslav and TNT Sports head Luis Silberwasser reportedly want to retain AEW’s five hours of weekly programming on TNT and TBS. Matt Belloni of Puck News noted, “The clock is ticking. I’m told the exclusive window closes in July, and AEW leader Tony Khan is said to be disappointed with the offer currently on the table.”

At the Double or Nothing presser, Khan stated, “I’m happy working for Mr. David Zaslav and I’m hoping we can do it for a long time.” If WBD doesn’t secure NBA rights, AEW might have more leverage for a better deal.