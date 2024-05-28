Adam Copeland Set for Surgery Following Tibia Fracture

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

There was a lot of concern for AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Malakai Black following their brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday night.

The match was extremely violent, featuring chairs, tables, barbed wire, and other weapons. During the match, Copeland performed an elbow drop from the top of the cage but landed badly on his legs when crashing down onto Black, who was on a table. This has led to speculation about Copeland’s condition post-match.

As seen below, Copeland took to social media to announce that he has fractured his tibia and will require surgery. He also praised Black for being "an animal."

He said, “I guess the house always does win because I gained two new friends [showed crutches]. I don’t really like them. They’re like those buddies that just annoy you, but they’re always there....anyway, I’ve been feeling really good lately. Been having so much fun in the ring, and I got cocky, I guess, is what it really boils down to, and I’m probably a narcissist and an ego-maniac, and I’ll unpack that one day. My brain forgets what my body always seems to remember a little late is that I’m 50, and I need to make better choices. So my body pulled the emergency brake on me the other night, and I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is going to require surgery. Don’t know the time frame on that yet. Ruby's birthday is on Friday so I really want to enjoy that."

He added that they will get a better timeframe for surgery next week. We wish him a speedy recovery.