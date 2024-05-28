WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Adam Copeland Set for Surgery Following Tibia Fracture

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 28, 2024

Adam Copeland Set for Surgery Following Tibia Fracture

There was a lot of concern for AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland and Malakai Black following their brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday night.

The match was extremely violent, featuring chairs, tables, barbed wire, and other weapons. During the match, Copeland performed an elbow drop from the top of the cage but landed badly on his legs when crashing down onto Black, who was on a table. This has led to speculation about Copeland’s condition post-match.

As seen below, Copeland took to social media to announce that he has fractured his tibia and will require surgery. He also praised Black for being "an animal."

He said, “I guess the house always does win because I gained two new friends [showed crutches]. I don’t really like them. They’re like those buddies that just annoy you, but they’re always there....anyway, I’ve been feeling really good lately. Been having so much fun in the ring, and I got cocky, I guess, is what it really boils down to, and I’m probably a narcissist and an ego-maniac, and I’ll unpack that one day. My brain forgets what my body always seems to remember a little late is that I’m 50, and I need to make better choices. So my body pulled the emergency brake on me the other night, and I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is going to require surgery. Don’t know the time frame on that yet. Ruby's birthday is on Friday so I really want to enjoy that."

He added that they will get a better timeframe for surgery next week. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Tay Melo Anticipates In-Ring Clearance Within a Few Months

Tay Melo is aiming for a comeback to the ring after being out of action since a street fight with Anna Jay against Ruby Soho and Willow Nigh [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 27, 2024 07:15PM


Tags: #aew #adam copeland #edge #double or nothing

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87718/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π