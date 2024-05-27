Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 27, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/27/2024)

Paul "Triple H" Levesque's "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature gets us started as always, and then we shoot to an elaborate video package looking back at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 from this past Saturday afternoon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"The King General" GUNTHER, Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre Kick Things Off

After the highlight package wraps up, we see a shot of Liv Morgan arriving to the building with her newly won WWE Women's World Championship. We also see Becky Lynch's arrival from earlier today as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee promote their Steel Cage rematch for the title tonight.

Inside the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA., Ludwig Kaiser is standing in the ring with a big spotlight, for his accent-heavy introduction of "The Ring General" GUNTHER. Out comes the 2024 WWE King of the Ring to kick off this week's show. Cole mentions he is the 23rd KOTR and talks about the controversy with Randy Orton in the pin at the end of their bout, and his title shot for WWE SummerSlam.

GUNTHER settles in the ring with his crown to a ton of boos and chants of "You suck! You suck!" and "We want Randy! We want Randy!" He milks the moment before finally speaking. He brings up winning the KOTR and his title shot at SummerSlam. He says, "Let's talk about our WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest."

He talks about Priest taking the reigns of The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence. He says he respects that. He talks about raising the profile and prestige of the WWE Intercontinental Championship and says he plans to do the same with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after Priest used a short cut to earn the title, referring to cashing in his Money In The Bank contract.

Before he can say anything further, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest accompanied by JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. They walk with him to the ring, but then leave, as does Kaiser, giving fans the one-on-one image of Priest and GUNTHER. Priest says he earned the MITB contract by retrieving a briefcase in a ladder match.

He says that's how that works, the same way you win a traditional match to earn a title shot and then the title itself. He says if GUNTHER understand how business works around here. He says he does and says business this summer will be him challenging him for that title at SummerSlam.

He tells him to give him his business lesson now and address him as king, or after SummerSlam when he can address him as champion. Priest asks GUNTHER as your world champion, what can he teach him that he doesn't already know. Priest says the two are going to go to war at SummerSlam, but before he can say anything else, we hear the sword-swipe and out comes Drew McIntyre.

The current number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Priest's next title challenger for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland in his home country, makes his way to the ring. He gets in GUNTHER's face and smirks. He walks past him and grabs a mic. Fans chant "CM Punk!" loud enough we can hear it over McIntyre's loud music.

McIntyre asks if he minds if he addresses the chants or they're not going to stop. He talks some trash about Punk off-the-cuff for a quick second and then moves on to the business at hand. He tells them they do realize he's gonna be champion in less than three weeks, so it will be he who goes into SummerSlam with the title. Priest says he's not looking past Drew, he just knows what's gonna happen.

Drew tells GUNTHER no one from the U.K. has won the world title other than him, and he's done it three times, and will do it a fourth at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The fans chant "U.S.A!" at him and Drew points out he's an American citizen he's just stating facts. Priest asks Drew if his wife will be at Clash at the Castle. Drew tells him to watch his words.

Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh

Priest says he wanted to see if he could get under his skin and if Drew would actually do anything about it. As they continue to talk, the theme for Braun Strowman hits and he heads to the ring as Pat McAfee calls him a "big son of a b*tch." He goes one-on-one against a small son of a b*tch, JD McDonagh, when we return. On that note, we head to a quick commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Strowman-McDonagh in progress. McAfee talks about McDonagh "pooping his trousers" as "The Monster Among Men" hoists The Judgment Day member high in the air before Donkey Kong'ing him down to the mat. He continues to manhandle him until Finn Balor starts to play a factor by interfering and providing distractions at ringside and on the apron.

McDonagh takes over and focuses his offensive attack on the leg of the big man in an attempt to chop him down to size. In the end, despite additional interference from Balor, and even Carlito, who ran down, Strowman still got the win. McDonagh, Balor and Carlito attack him, but he fights back and chases them off. Liv Morgan is interviewed backstage about the cage match tonight and we head to another break.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

When we return, we see footage of Bron Breakker's recent random attacks backstage, and the one in his latest match that sent his opponent to the hospital on a stretcher. We return to "earlier today" footage of Ricochet being checked by doctors after taking a spear last week from Breakker. Adam Pearce walks in. Ricochet wants him tonight. Pearce says Breakker is suspended.

Ilja Dragunov comes in and thanks Ricochet for taking the bullet for him from Breakker. Ricochet wants him tonight. Dragunov says he breaks people, he doesn't fight broken people. Ricochet says he's been cleared and tells Pearce to make it happen. Pearce does. Back inside the arena, Ricochet's theme hits and out comes the WWE Speed Champion without his belt.

Way to promote that new show and profile of the new title, guys! As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Ilja Dragunov makes his red light ring entrance leading the music like a conductor as always. The bell sounds and off we go. Ricochet is heavily taped up around his ribs and selling before Ilja even touches him.

After Ricochet starts strong, Dragunov takes over and yells at Ricochet that he wanted this as he beats him down. The two have an excellent back-and-forth battle, and after a mid-match commercial break, we return and see Bron Breakker hit the ring and take both guys out with spears. Cole points out Breakker is suspended and not even supposed to be here.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce runs down and gets in Breakker's face and yells at him, asking him what he's doing here. Breakker smiles, turns and walks away as Pearce follows behind him scolding him like a child. Bron stops, strokes his beard and turns and looks at Pearce with a very stern look. Pearce wisely shuts up. Breakker heads to the back as we head to another commercial break.

Winner: No Contest

AOP vs. The Creed Brothers

We return to an outside ice cream truck segment with R-Truth, The Miz, New Day and Karrion Kross. For WWE's history of a whole lot of just god-awful bad comedy segments, this was legitimately as good as any SNL sketch in recent memory. Literally all of them delivered in their roles. Essentially, Kross wants Xavier Woods to forget the New Day stuff and join The Final Testament so he can finally shine.

Woods turns down the offer and AOP vs. New Day appears set for next week. Back live inside the arena, The Creed Brothers come to the ring for tag-team action against AOP, who are already in the ring. The four guys brawl to start this off and AOP take the early offensive lead.

Julius Creed helps The Creed Brothers fight into the offensive lead after a few minutes. Scarlett drives Ivy Nile into the steps at ringside, distracting The Creed Brothers as they were going for the Brutus Ball. AOP takes over and hit their What A Rush finisher for the win.

Winners: AOP

Rey Mysterio Sends A Message To Carlito

Backstage, Rey Mysterio talks about Carlito turning on the LWO. He tells him he can try and run to The Judgment Day all he wants, but things aren't over between them. He plans to send a message to them when they have their match later tonight.

We see Braun Strowman still angrily looking for JD McDonagh backstage. He charges past Sheamus in street clothes lost-in-thought and we move on to a Memorial Day video package. When it wraps up, we head to a break.

Sheamus And Ludwig Kaiser Have Wild Brawl

When we return, Sheamus' theme hits and he comes to the ring. "What's the crack, Savannah?" he begins. Whatever that means. He then talks about King and Queen of the Ring PLE featuring "banger after banger after banger, but no Drew McIntyre." He talks about GUNTHER's coat rack and king's court jester Ludwig Kaiser talking trash about him while he was home.

Sheamus says he's back and tells the fella he's coming for him. As he continues talking, he is cut off by Kaiser, who appears on the big screen from backstage. Kaiser talks trash about Sheamus being old and Sheamus cuts him off and tells him to "shut his bladin' moute!" He storms off to the back to look for him and the camera follows him as he does.

Kaiser ends up attacking "The Celtic Warrior" from behind, knocking him into a bunch of technical stuff. They fight back into the arena in the crowd. The fans go wild as they push, pull and swing as their hats come off, hair gets messed up and security rushes them to pull them apart as the segment fades out to end.

Kairi Sane vs. Lyra Valkyria

Backstage, we see Lyra Valkyria looking bummed out in her locker room. Becky Lynch comes in and relates to her after losing her title, and says you either win or learn. They bump fists and Lynch walks off. Back inside the arena, Kairi Sane makes her way out to the ring accompanied by Dakota Kai.

As the Damage CTRL member makes her way to the ring for one-on-one action against the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring runner-up and former NXT Women's Champion, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Valkyria make her way out. The bell sounds to get this one going.

Early on, we see Lyra beaten down by Sane. Lyra's taped up like Ricochet was earlier and we see footage of why, as the finish to her QOTR bout with Nia Jax from Saturday is shown in super slow motion. Sane dominates the entire match until Lyra rolls her up for the win out of nowhere like GUNTHER did Orton over the weekend.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Rey Mysterio vs. Carlito

Backstage, we check in at The Judgment Day Clubhouse, where Damian Priest sends Carlito packing because he's not part of The Judgment Day. Carlito asks Finn Balor if he's going to have his back out there tonight, Balor says he will. Priest asks where JD McDonagh is. McDonagh shows up and says he's had Braun Strowman chasing him around the building.

Priest then sees Dominik Mysterio show up and asks what happened with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. Dom says he messed up but continues talking as we fade back inside the arena. Rey Mysterio's theme hits and the WWE Hall of Fame legend heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he does, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see IYO SKY looking upset in the Damage CTRL locker room. In comes Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai fresh off of Sane's defeat to Lyra Valkyria. SKY pops up and throws a temper tantrum to end all temper tantrums. She storms past the two and walks away.

Back inside the arena, Carlito's theme hits and out he comes looking behind him to see if he's got back up. He does not. He settles in the ring and stands across from his former LWO pals. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Carlito immediately exits the ring and tries avoiding Rey. Rey heads out after him and the fight is on.

Back in the ring, Carlito takes over. The two fight back-and-forth in what turns into a pretty good match, which sees Finn Balor try and run-in to affect, but Mysterio still gets the "W." After the match, however, all hell breaks loose.

Rey tries going after Balor at ringside, but Damian Priest lives up to his words from earlier and says it's time for him to set an example. He does that by cleaning house. Afterwards, he looks at Balor and McDonagh disappointed.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

"Big" Bronson Reed vs. Otis

Backstage, we see Chad Gable telling Akira Tozawa he could've used his help in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Up walks Otis, who he says has three bain cells. He tells him he's gonna give him a chance to redeem himself and not to screw it up. He makes him say "No matter what" when talking about his match against "Big" Bronson Reed.

Inside the arena, Reed's theme hits and out comes the master of the Tsunami ready for action in our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, the Alpha Academy tune hits and out comes Otis accompanied by Chad Gable, yelling in his ear as they walk to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Reed get the early jump on the big man after their nearly identical tale of the tape is shown. Two big boys in this one, folks. After the early dominance from Reed, we see Otis take over. He sets up for the Catapillar, but Gable yells at him not to. He goes to do it anyway and it backfires and Reed gets the Tsunami for the win.

Winner: "Big" Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn Interrupts Chad Gable's Impromptu Alpha Academy Meeting

After the match, Otis goes to head to the back dejected, but Chad Gable jumps on the mic and yells at him to get back in the ring. He demands Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa get out here as well. As they do, we shift gears and head into a commercial break. When we return, Cole says, "Alpha Academy meeting now underway."

Gable begins lecturing them as they stand in line. He tells Otis he's been trying to get through to him but can't find a way. He thinks he has an idea how to do it. He tells Otis he lacks discipline. He takes his belt off. He tells him to go grab the ropes. He says this is going to hurt you a lot more than me. Otis hesitates but obliges.

Gable goes to rear back and whip him like a child, but Maxxine steps forward and grabs Gable's arm to stop him. She turns to walk out and Sami Zayn's theme hits. Out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion, who acknowledges Maxxine as she heads to the back and he heads to the ring. Gable warns Zayn to leave.

Gable tells Zayn not to take one more step. Zayn takes two more and asks Gable what he's gonna do. He asks if Gable thinks he's tough. He says he's not. He's a weak, little man. He says he's manipulated his way into opportunity after opportunity at the I-C title and came up short every time and looked for excuses and pointed fingers.

Chad says he beat Zayn last week and would've won on Saturday if it wasn't for the idiot Otis. He says so he needs his discipline. He rears back to whip him again, but this time Zayn grabs Gable's arm to stop him. He takes the belt from him. He tells Otis to stop listening to Gable and start listening to the people. The people give him a huge pop and chant his name.

Sami tells Otis if he can't hear that, listen to his heart. He says he knows the right thing to do. In mid-sentence, Zayn gets decked by a big punch from Gable. Zayn fights back and gets Gable out of the picture and then lectures Otis off-mic until Gable grabs him from behind and suplexes him. Gable unloads on Zayn with punches as fans chant "You suck!"

Otis looks like he's gonna do something, but doesn't. Gable grabs Sami's I-C title and holds it high. He goes over and yells at Otis off-mic some more and then exits the ring. He turns around and looks for Alpha Academy to follow him. Akira does. He yells at Otis to do the same. Otis hesitates but does.

WWE Women's World Championship (Steel Cage)

Liv Morgan (C) vs. Becky Lynch

It's main event time!

We see an elaborate video package looking at the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" since she returned to WWE from injury. We see her taking out Rhea Ripley and injuring her and ultimately capturing the WWE Women's World Championship thanks to Dominik Mysterio at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring in Saudi Arabia this past weekend.

After the package wraps up, we see Liv wearing her title in her ring gear stretching in her locker room. We see Becky Lynch in her ring gear stretching in the hallway backstage as well. Back inside the arena, ominous music plays and lights flash as the steel cage is lowered over the ring. Michael Cole hypes up the title tilt coming up next.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Sonya Deville approach Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to inform them they'll be women's tag champs, but not without her help. She says the locker room doesn't respect her. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn come up and disrespect them to prove her point.

Back inside the arena, Cole and McAfee hype the cage match main event as the cage is finished being lowered over the ring. Announced for next week's Raw in Hershey, PA. is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, The New Day vs. The Authors Of Pain and Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio. The theme for Becky Lynch hits and out comes "The Man."

The theme for Liv Morgan hits and out comes the new reigning, defending WWE Women's World Champion for her first title defense since capturing the title from Lynch this past Saturday afternoon in Saudi Arabia. As the two settle inside the cage-enclosed ring, we head to another pre-match commercial break before things get started.

When we return, we see the match started during the break and the action is now in progress. Liv smashes Lynch's face into the cage and yells, "Hi Rhea!" to send a message to Ripley at home, who she injured and cost the WWE Women's World Championship, which she now owns.

Liv slams Lynch's face off the cage as the two stand on the top-rope. She flings Lynch back off the ropes and she crashes and burns on the mat down below. Liv goes back to work on her and settles into a comfortable early offensive lead. Lynch fights back briefly, but Liv slams her face-first into the cage.

Both women are down and recovering as we head into a mid-match break.

When we return, we see more back-and-forth action and then Liv goes for ob-Liv-ion, only for Lynch to avoid it and counter, getting Liv in the Dis-Arm-Her submission in the ropes. Liv slams Lynch into the cage to escape from the hold.

Dominik Mysterio runs out and the crowd boos. Out comes JD and Finn asking what he's doing. Braun Strowman knows where JD is now so his theme hits and he charges out after him, running him off to the back. Meanwhile, Liv escapes the cage and wins to retain. She grabs her title and heads up the ramp, stopping to smile at Dom-Dom, who is gnarling back at her. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE Women's World Champion: Liv Morgan