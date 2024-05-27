WWE Women's World Championship Rematch Inside Cage

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE will present the King and Queen of the Ring fallout episode of Raw tonight from EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

However, one of the bouts slated for the show just received a new stipulation to ensure no outside interference occurs, and this is the match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

Morgan beat Lynch for the title at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on Saturday from the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Dominik Mysterio came out and grabbed the ring bell, leading to him giving Lynch the chair before distracting the referee.

Liv hit with a DDT on the chair, then her DDT finisher for the win. Raw GM Adam Pearce announced the bout will be held inside of a steel cage.