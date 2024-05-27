Tay Melo Anticipates In-Ring Clearance Within a Few Months

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 27, 2024

Tay Melo is aiming for a comeback to the ring after being out of action since a street fight with Anna Jay against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale on the January 11, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage.

Before stepping away, Melo was dealing with bulging discs in her back and later announced her pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

In November, she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Luna Melo Guevara, with Sammy Guevara.

Below, Melo shares an update on her in-ring status: