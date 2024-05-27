WWE Fans Discover New QR Code in WWE 2K24, Leading to Mysterious ‘Remember’ Video

For months, WWE has been teasing fans with a series of QR codes, each revealing new clues. The latest clue appears in WWE 2K24, directing fans to a video on this website titled ‘Remember.’
The video contains rapid flashes of various images: a shack, a person, a bird, and flies, followed by the message: “Remember who you are.” More images follow, showing a door opening, the person pointing sideways and at the camera, along with artwork and various symbols. The person then removes their shroud, but their face remains hidden.
One Twitter user noted that the number in the site’s URL (11_19) matches a number seen on Bray Wyatt’s hat during a Firefly Funhouse episode with Alexa Bliss.
Newest QR code Uncle Howdy video dropped from WWE 2K24 News screen! The video is titled "heseesyou" and included is a locker code: HESEESYOU2K24#UncleHowdy #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4At2q0jDCO— Capo 🎖️ (@UndisputedCapo) May 27, 2024
The link of the new QR code is https://t.co/KYaQGgcGro. 11/19 is famously on Bray Wyatt’s hat in a Firefly Funhouse episode with @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/YU8vAx6rlP— Brady Margison (@BradyMargison1) May 27, 2024
