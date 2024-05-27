WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Darby Allin Reveals Nasty Facial Injuries After AEW Anarchy in the Arena

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 27, 2024

Darby Allin has revealed his brutal facial injuries following Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

Despite entering the match with a broken foot and nose, Allin faced even more risks during the event.

This year's Anarchy in the Arena was as chaotic as ever, particularly for Allin, who had a rough night. After nearly being run over by Jack Perry, Allin kept fighting despite The Elite's efforts to stop him.

The Elite removed his protective face mask and hung him upside down in the ring using a winch. This left him vulnerable to superkicks from The Young Bucks, who wore Reebok pump shoes covered in thumbtacks.

Unsurprisingly, the attack caused significant damage, as Allin showed in a Twitter post the next day.

Shortly after the superkick spot, The Elite secured the win with Jack Perry pinning Bryan Danielson.

