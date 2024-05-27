Netflix Premiere Date Announced for 'Heels'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

PWInsider reports that the first two seasons of "Heels" are set to premiere on Netflix on July 29. Originally canceled by Starz last September, the series could see a revival for a third season if viewership on Netflix proves strong.

"Heels" stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliot, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman. The show centers around a family-owned wrestling promotion in Georgia, focusing on the rivalry between two brothers as they vie to uphold their father’s legacy.