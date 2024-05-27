WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Netflix Premiere Date Announced for 'Heels'

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 27, 2024

PWInsider reports that the first two seasons of "Heels" are set to premiere on Netflix on July 29. Originally canceled by Starz last September, the series could see a revival for a third season if viewership on Netflix proves strong.

"Heels" stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliot, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra, and Emmy Raver-Lampman. The show centers around a family-owned wrestling promotion in Georgia, focusing on the rivalry between two brothers as they vie to uphold their father’s legacy.

Source: PWInsider
