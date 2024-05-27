Mike Tyson Experiences Medical Emergency Just Weeks Before Jake Paul Fight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer and Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, just weeks before his scheduled boxing match against Jake Paul.

Tyson, who is set to face social media star Paul in Texas in July, needed medical attention after boarding the flight on Sunday evening. According to In Touch Weekly, a message was issued over the tannoy system asking if there was a doctor on board.

Tyson reportedly became dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before the plane was due to land. The 57-year-old received medical attention, but a spokesperson told Mirror Fighting that the ring legend is "doing great." The flight was delayed by two hours, but it is understood this was due to an issue with the air conditioning.

An eyewitness told the magazine, "Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded. Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor—the message even came on everyone’s screens.

"There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognized him, and a few people got pictures. He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed. The gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down."

The eyewitness continued, "He was in first class, but we were in an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane after it landed so paramedics could enter. She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger, so we want to make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes."