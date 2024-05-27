Memorial Day Edition Preview Of WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE invades the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:
Fallout from King and Queen Of The Ring as well as last week's edition of Raw
Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh
Rematch for Women's World Championship as Liv Morgan defends against Becky Lynch
Road to Clash at the Castle continues
"On Monday at Raw, I am getting that rematch"@BeckyLynchWWE is NOT happy with how she lost her Women's World Championship and wants a rematch immediately...#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/SKKHsWrCuq— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com