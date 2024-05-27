Memorial Day Edition Preview Of WWE Monday Night Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on May 27, 2024

WWE invades the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:

Fallout from King and Queen Of The Ring as well as last week's edition of Raw

Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh

Rematch for Women's World Championship as Liv Morgan defends against Becky Lynch

Road to Clash at the Castle continues