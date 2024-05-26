Tony Khan Addresses Reports of Mark Henry’s AEW Contract Expiring Soon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent AEW Double or Nothing media call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed questions regarding the report that AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's contract will be expiring soon. Khan said the following about Mark Henry (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I really like Mark. I’d have to look at that internally but I think Mark’s a great person and I really personally like him. He’s a great media personality as well as being a great wrestler and a great philanthropist, and I have a ton of respect for Mark and he’s been great in AEW and I have a lot of respect for him in and out of the ring. Thank you very much.”

Mark Henry joined AEW in May 2021, serving as a broadcast analyst and behind-the-scenes coach.