WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Fans Speculate Bray Wyatt's Ally is Part of Uncle Howdy's Stable After WWE Website Clues

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on May 26, 2024

Fans Speculate Bray Wyatt's Ally is Part of Uncle Howdy's Stable After WWE Website Clues

More clues continue to be revealed on WWE.com regarding the Uncle Howdy storyline.

While it’s widely speculated that Bo Dallas, under the guise of Howdy, is returning soon, the full extent of his character's plans and potential allies remains uncertain. According to PWInsider, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan are expected to be part of Howdy's faction.

The latest development involves a QR code leading to a WWE.com page designed to resemble a late 90s website, click here.

One link on the page directs users to an image of a paper with the cryptic message: "Patience is the road to wisdom. Have you lost trust in me? Are you calling me a liar? Your arrogance! You know nothing!"

Another note reads: "I am the one who hears the words of the red. I see the vision. We move when I say, not you."

Fans on social media are speculating that these clues hint at Alexa Bliss being involved. Time will tell if these theories hold true.

Eric Bischoff on William Regal and Triple H’s Relationship: ‘It’s Fascinating!

On the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff provided insights into William Regal’s pr [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com May 26, 2024 01:58PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #uncle howdy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87701/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π