Fans Speculate Bray Wyatt's Ally is Part of Uncle Howdy's Stable After WWE Website Clues

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

More clues continue to be revealed on WWE.com regarding the Uncle Howdy storyline.

While it’s widely speculated that Bo Dallas, under the guise of Howdy, is returning soon, the full extent of his character's plans and potential allies remains uncertain. According to PWInsider, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan are expected to be part of Howdy's faction.

The latest development involves a QR code leading to a WWE.com page designed to resemble a late 90s website, click here.

One link on the page directs users to an image of a paper with the cryptic message: "Patience is the road to wisdom. Have you lost trust in me? Are you calling me a liar? Your arrogance! You know nothing!"

Another note reads: "I am the one who hears the words of the red. I see the vision. We move when I say, not you."

Fans on social media are speculating that these clues hint at Alexa Bliss being involved. Time will tell if these theories hold true.